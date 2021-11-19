The Cool Kids have dropped a new track featuring California’s own Larry June.

Titled “All or Nothing,” the track finds June spitting at a higher tempo than usual over the tracks funky instrumental. June’s flow bounces along seamlessly with Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish as he raps about going all-in with every aspect of his life. The track is off of The Cool Kids upcoming triple album Before Shit Got Weird, which is set to be released in February 2022.

Larry June is known for his insane work ethic, and he has not slowed his rollout of new music in 2021. He recently dropped his smooth 7-track Cardo-produced tape Into the Late Night, which followed in the footsteps of the project’s lead single “Friday Activities,” and which also included a rollout of the visual accompaniment to “Don’t Try It.” Larry also dropped another EP earlier this year titled Orange Print, which featured contributions from Trae Tha Truth, Money Man, and Dej Loaf. The release of Into The Late Night also came with a massive tour announcement for Larry June’s Orange Print Pollstar Tour. The 30-date trek kicked off on Nov. 1 and will make stops in New York, Chicago, San Diego and more before wrapping up on Dec. 19 in Dallas.

As for The Cool Kids, the duo of Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish have been doing their thing and have been also hard at work this past year. Sir Michael recently showed up on Mother Nature’s SZNZ mixtape earlier this year, and can be heard on the project’s third track “CLOUDZ.”

Listen to The Cool Kids “All or Nothing” with Larry June below.