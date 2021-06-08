Teyana Taylor made history this week when she became the first Black woman to be named Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive.”

The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate celebrated the honor via Instagram this week, sharing her stunning Hot 100 cover shot by revered photographer Gilles Bensimon. Taylor thanked the publication for their support and shared a few words on what the experience meant to her.

“Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW…” she wrote. “Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous.”

The G.O.O.D. Music artist went on to say she doesn’t “have much time to be and feel sexy” due to her busy schedule as both a mother and creative. She revealed she had gone to shoot immediately after dropping her daughter off at school, and had put very little effort into her appearance, as she assumed her hair, makeup, and styling would be done on set. However, it turns out Taylor had shown up to the shoot pretty much camera-ready—at least, according to Bensimon.

“This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself,” she continued. “… My hair wasn’t done for a ‘shoot’ because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any makeup. But when I got there the legendary @Gilles_bensimon said and I quote…. ‘Let’s shoot! I want you to stay in this…’ I said ‘HUH?! Well let me at least start my makeup.’ As y’all can see I barely had any lashes left 😩 He says no, ‘No my dear this is pure.’ And in regular Teyana Taylor fashion I said ‘Okay, but look Ah bitch doing her baby hairs.’ LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS...I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY? 🥴 Um I guess….”

You can read Taylor’s full Maxim Hot 100 cover story here. This year’s list also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, and Cindy Kimberly.