Taylor Swift has criticized the Netflix series Ginny and Georgia after fans picked up on a scene that makes a joke about the singer’s dating history.

The Sarah Lampert-created dramedy premiered on Netflix on Feb. 24, and people have taken issue with on particular line from the finale. Ginny and Georgia, the daughter and mother featured in the series, have an argument in which the former insults the latter by exclaiming, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

In a particuarly scathing response to the line, Swift criticized the show and Netflix with a tweet.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” wrote Swift on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the subtitles from that episode. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

As pointed out by one Swift fan on Twitter, the singer responded to sexist jokes about her back in a 2016 Vogue interview. “If I could talk to my 19-year-old self, I’d just say, ‘Hey, you know, you’re gonna date just like a normal 20 something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lighning rod for slut-shaming,” she said at the time.

Amid all the criticism of the moment, other fans wanted to highlight how other TV shows have made more respectful jokes about her in the past. Among the shows people pointed are Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, 2 Broke Girls, and New Girl among others.

Netflix and the creators of the show have yet to comment on the matter.