Taylor Swift, who released a pair of acclaimed mid-pandemic albums last year, brought the Folklore/Evermore era to the Grammys stage on Sunday.

She was joined by Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner for a medley of songs from Folklore and Evermore. Watch them play “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow,” below.

In a recent “backstage” video shared by the Recording Academy, Swift told fans that she and her team had been quarantining together in the same house ahead of the performance.

“The one thing that I can tell you about my Grammys performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my Grammys performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, which is really exciting because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown,” she said. “We’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once so this is really awesome to get to be together again.”

