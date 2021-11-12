Kanye West’s lengthy visit to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs show yielded several revelations from the rapper, who hadn’t spoken publicly since his failed presidential run last year.

On Friday, Talib Kweli addressed the comments Ye made about him during the interview by bringing up the last few times the two were together, including instances where he revealed he was no longer supporting Donald Trump. Prior to this post, Ye had gone on record during the episode to say that he never liked Kweli’s rhymes, and that he believed Common was a much better rapper than him.