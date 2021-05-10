T-Pain wants to make Rick Ross’s final plea from “Idols Become Rivals” a reality.

On Sunday, Pain told his Twitter followers that he wants them to realize that instrumentals are the backbone of the music they love. As a result, they should reserve the reverence and respect they give artists for the producers.

“The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats,” T-Pain tweeted. “When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a fuck who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat give them they flowers fr.”

T-Pain went on to note that fans know exactly what songs/producers he is referencing and there’s no need for him to name them specifically.

“Notice I said ‘y’all don’t be liking THESE songs’ y’all know what fuckin songs I’m [talking] about,” he said. “If I was talking about any other era I would’ve said ‘THOSE songs’ we on the same page but y’all ain’t reading between. Feel me?”