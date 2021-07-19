Just days after releasing their first new song in nine years, Swedish House Mafia has returned with another new single, “Lifetime,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake.

The new track, which arrives on the heels of their latest single “It Gets Better,” is accompanied by an official music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In tandem with the release, Swedish House Mafia joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new singles and forthcoming album.

“I think this was the time where we sat down and we were just throwing ideas at each other of what kind of music we like, and this is boiling everything down to like, ‘What did we feel?’” Steve Angello told Lowe. “We came to a place, especially with this song, you feel great. It’s like, listen to the song, put on headphones, be in the subway, drive a car, go on a fucking walk. Do whatever you want. This is going to make … it’s feels. And that’s what you said. It has substance, it’s depth.”

The supergroup also opened up about working with Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake, praising both artists for their contributions to the track.

“We love Ty Dolla Sign. We loved him from the very, very beginning,” Sebastian Ingrosso said. “We actually talked to him kind of 10 years ago doing something because he did a remix of ‘One’ that came out on YouTube, I think, something like that. So we always had Ty Dolla Sign in mind.”

Meanwhile, Angello said of working with 070 Shake, “We’ve never experienced an artist like her. She’s so far away from formula, but she’s right at the center of youth and we just love her, the energy, the vibe she has, the artistic integrity — everything about her is so unique… we would put her on every single record we did. She’s incredible.”

The group, alongside Ty Dolla and 070 Shake, will perform “Lifetime” on Monday’s episode of the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Until then, check out the music video up top and stream the song now on all major platforms.