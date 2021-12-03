Fresh off announcing they’d joined forces to form a new hip-hop duo, Wreckage Manner, Styles P and Havoc have released their self-titled collaborative album.

Entirely produced by Havoc, Wreckage Manner includes the previously released single “Nightmares 2 Dreams” ​​​alongside nine other songs that find The LOX wordsmith and Mobb Deep producer at the peak of their powers.

In tandem with the release, Havoc shared some thoughts about working with Styles P. “Making this piece of work reminded me of working with P (the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep),” he said in a statement. “Styles is an artist that I was a fan of over the years, so making this project was truly a pleasure.”

“Authentic, vibrant, quote-worthy, raw uncut hip hop,” Styles added. “Get ready for the ride!!!”

Wreckage Manner arrives two months after Havoc teamed up with Philly rapper Dark Lo for their joint project Extreme Measures. Meanwhile, Styles P followed up the July release of his 14th studio album Ghosting with The LOXs legendary Verzuz battle against Dipset, as well as a scene-stealing guest spot on the LOX-featuring Donda track “Jesus Lord Pt. 2.”

Stream Styles P and Havoc’s new collaborative album now on all major platforms.