New York legend Styles P has just unleashed his latest album, Ghosting.

Featuring appearances from the likes of Mrs Farma, Lavish Life, Yemi Sauce, and Dyce Payne, Ghosting sees P both exploring throwback sounds and modern approaches to hip-hop. With production that sometimes recalls P’s early 2000s roots, Ghosting follows the rapper’s previous album, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm.

Following the release of the album, Styles P tweeted, “I’m the guy they (your favorite emcees) don’t talk about but listen to! Don’t you fuxn forget it.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard from Styles P this year, as he showed up on both Peter Rosenberg’s and Lloyd Banks’ latest efforts. Last year, P also indicated that he had an unreleased song with the late Mac Miller. “I have a song with Mac Miller I never heard I [believed] Neptune’s produced it,” he wrote. “I don’t know if it came out and I missed it or they never released it. Would love to hear it.”

Listen to Ghosting below.