The ninth installment in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise is set to hit theaters next Friday (June 25). Ahead of its release, fans have been gifted the official soundtrack for F9: The Fast Saga.

The 14-track project was preceded by the singles “Fast Lane” with Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto, and “I Won” with Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn.

Alongside those previously released tracks, F9 features new collaborations from Skepta, Pop Smoke, Juicy J, ASAP Rocky, and Project Pat (“Lane Switcha”); Offset, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, King Von, and Kevin Gates (“Hit Em Hard”); Polo G, Kevin Gates, and Teejay3k (“Ride Da Night”); NLE Choppa and Rico Nasty (“Speed It Up”); and Prodigy and RZA (“Breathe”). There are also solo offerings from Lil Tecca (“Bussin Bussin”), Anitta (“Furiosa”), and Jarina De Marco (“Mala”).

F9 is already off to a big start at the international box office. Last month it pulled in $162.4 million in the first weekend of its release. The blockbuster debuted in eight foreign markets in May, including Korea, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and China. The latter market’s audiences ponied up a majority of the total figure, contributing $135.6 million to the cause.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Kurt Russell. It was directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote it along with Daniel Casey. You can watch a trailer here, and here, and read early critical reaction here.

Stream the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack now on all major platforms.