Two of British rap’s very top tier, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, have joined forces for a monumental number that’s already racked up seven-figure streams and has its sights on chart domination.

Titled “Dip”, the track makes full use of both rappers’ instincts for a banger and adds a few twists on the instrumental to send it stratospheric. Production comes from another hit-maker, Rymez, and as always he’s played to the artists’ strengths, using just a small number of elements to bring the most out of their bold and commanding flows. There’s flutes, a hint of dancehall influence, and a good dose of low-end thump. As for the rest, he’s wisely left that up to Steff and Banks.