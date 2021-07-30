Less than a month has passed since Steel Banglez called on Morrisson and Tion Wayne for the high-octane “Blama”, but the hit-making producer from Forest Gate’s already back with a brand new drop, “Banglez Ting”, and he’s brought Giggs along for the ride, too.

A BBQ-ready bumper, the new single packs a slow-and-low thump to give Giggs all the space in the world to cut down his opponents and remind us of just a few of his countless achievements. To give the track the visuals it deserves, they called on Suave to join them on a trip to some very high-end settings so Hollowman can fire off his bars beneath some priceless-looking chandeliers.

It should be clear by now that Banglez is deep in album mode. Although we don’t have a firm release date yet, “Blama” was the first taste and this new Giggs collab offers the second look at what the multi-platinum producer has in store for us on his debut album. With a CV and contact list as impressive as his, there’s no telling what other A-list features we can expect on the new project—although you can probably guess one or two of them.

While we wait for more details on the album, press play on the video above and be sure to add “Banglez Ting” to your playlists.