Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton’s Stay Flee Get Lizzy stable have tapped up some of the best rappers in the country, creating a catalogue of music that’s becoming more important by the drop.

This time, DoRoad got the call to jump on new track “Rib-Eye”. Over the last year, the Gipsy Hill rapper has delivered a number of singles (“No Miming”, “War With Me”), along with an impressive Plugged In freestyle with Fumez The Engineer. But now, linking up SFGL, his conversational rap style seems to have shot to the next level. Touching on all the greazy things that seem to follow him as he tries to navigate the music industry, DoRoad bounces on the Lizzy instrumental, its eerieness underpinning the concept of the track perfectly.