Arriving hot on the heels of their remix of S1mba and KAMILLE’s “AYO!”, fraternal production duo Star.One are back with silky new garage-house bubbler “Hate Love” with vocalist S.E.N.

A snappy UKG drum pattern forms the chassis of this one, but from there the Wilson brothers’ aversion to genre boundaries kick in and we’re driven right into piano house territory with a full-bodied thump, before S.E.N. adds his smooth, soulful vocals and a touch of Auto-Tune to finish it off with a feel-good outcome.