Back in June, famed road rapper Squeeks made his first appearance since returning home from prison with an impressive Daily Duppy freestyle, and now he’s back with his new single “How Many Times”.

Having spent almost a decade behind bars on an armed robbery charge, Squeeks was still able to put out music, but there’s something different about him being free to reclaim his spot as one of the most unique-sounding UK rap acts. Islington-bred Squeeks uses the track as audio therapy, reflecting on his trials and tribulations whilst being hopeful for the future. The exquisite, piano-led production from Westy was also a touch.

The track’s visuals are simple but effective: a Rolex-donning Squeeks rides around in a Rolls Royce, while the cinematic lighting makes his jewels glisten. Almost exclusively shot at night, the divergence in lighting perfectly encapsulates the balancing act he delivers throughout the song.

On “How Many Times”, Squeeks sounds hungrier than ever before. With a new mixtape expected to drop later this year, it’s time we all got reaqunted with his sound because we’re about to see and hear him everywhere. In the meantime, press play on the visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.