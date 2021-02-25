At a recent online event, which featured Justin Bieber, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as guests, streaming behemoth Spotify made headlines with news that its reach has now been extended to 85 more countries, adding 36 languages, in what the company describes as its “broadest market expansion to date”.

Up to now, the only African countries that could access Spotify were South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, but now their service will be available in 40 additional countries including Kenya, Angola, Benin, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Gabon, Nigeria, and Ghana.

As for the rest of the world, the Swedish firm has also opened up its service in countries across South America, Asia and the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Samoa, Bahamas, and Belize.

Spotify spokesman Alex Norstrom commented: “Together these markets represent more than a billion people, with nearly half of them already using the internet. Some of the places we’re going like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria have the fastest growing internet populations in the world.”

Here's the full list of all the new territories that can now use Spotify.