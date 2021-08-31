Soulja Boy is still feeling sour about allegedly getting his “Remote Control” verse cut from Kanye West’s Donda, and he’s not letting it go so easily.

Big Draco took to social media to air his grievances, saying Kanye initially told him the verse sounded great and that it would be included on the project. But on the album that’s fully out on all streaming platforms, Soulja’s verse didn’t make the cut. Soulja has since come for Kanye’s throat all week, trolling him and insulting him at every given opportunity.

“Donda flopped," he wrote in his latest string of tweets, despite the project already breaking streaming records around the world.