Snotty Nose Rez Kids are back with a new thumping single “Wild Boy,” proving that COVID-19 and a cancelled tour hasn’t slowed them down one bit.

The thundering song showcases the full force of the Indigenous duo’s hard-hitting, unapologetic lyricism, and features Polo Brian’s sleek, energetic bars. Thematically, the track is inspired by ‘Bukwus,’ a Kwakwaka’wakw Nation term that translates into ‘Wild Man Of The Woods.’

“We’ve always had this idea to write a song inspired by supernatural stories from our culture,” Young D tells Complex. “Bukwus was just fitting for this record. The word just kept coming to me so I took it as a sign.”

They also explain that the song touches on embracing your identity to the fullest, even when others don’t understand who you are: “The song shows that even though we know exactly who we are, others who don’t fully understand us will still look at us different…like we’re still some wild boys,” Young D adds. “Men of the woods. Bukwus.”

Image via Brendan Meadows

“Our fam Boogey The Beat sent us the beat the day we were dropping ‘Something Else’, back at the beginning of June,” says Yung Trybez. “We had a bit of a natural high from releasing our first single in a long ass time, so the energy was already there. I listened to it on the phone and the melody came instantly. The rest is history,” he says. “Whenever the inspiration hits we act on it immediately.”

The track also draws inspiration from Polo Brian himself: “One of our homies put us onto Polo Brian at our homie’s memorial. We were sitting down having a couple drinks and talking hip-hop,” Yung Trybez explains. “Polo was brought into the conversation and his music was put on the system. It was hard to turn off. He’s got a different sound.”

“When D showed me what he came up with for ‘Wild Boy’ I thought of Polo immediately,” he adds.

The track is the first single from the duo’s upcoming fourth album, Life After, which drops October 22. They will also embark on a tour following the record’s release later that month.