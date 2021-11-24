The crooked spitting of SNOT is all over his latest track “Go!” The single arrives with inspired visuals featuring vintage BMWs and an iconic horror toy.

In his patented black hoodie with a Chucky doll by his side, the young Florida rapper taps into his more aggressive pockets as he rhymes with the same menacing energy as the fictional character that creeps in the corners of the video; director/editor Jack Rottier’s shaky shooting style feels appropriate.

This is SNOT’s latest release since “Red” arrived in July. The two tracks showcase an impressive variety, reminding listeners of his range. A press release says “Go!” is “the first glimpse” of Ethereal, his album due in 2022 featuring “high profile guests” and acting as a sequel to 2020’s Beautiful Havoc.

SNOT caught up with Complex earlier this year and explained where he’s most comfortable making music and how that has changed with fame. “Back in the day, I was really comfortable recording in my room, in my home,” he said. “I’d get my little laptop and a little USB mic or something, and just record. But now it’s like, if I ain’t got no engineer, I can’t really do shit, for real. But I like recording in the studio, just chilling, with a whole bunch of friends with me.”

Watch the video for SNOT’s “Go!” up top and stream the song below.