Snoop Dogg and DMX remained longtime friends until the rapper’s tragic death on Friday at the age of 50.

On Monday night, Snoop reminisced about the first time he and X met, at a concert in/around 1994. He described how the pair went to the studio afterward, with a phrase from Snoop inspiring X’s ‘97 song “Get at Me Dog,” which became a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“[DMX] brought up a story that was so deep and instrumental to our relationship,” Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. “He was like—when he first met me, I was like away from him, and he was saying, ‘What’s happening, what’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Get at me dog.’ And he was like, ‘I took that and I made that into my song ‘Get at Me Dog,’ ’cause the way you got at me and said that, I was like, ‘That’s slick.’”

The Doggfather added, “So that night inspired him to create that song, ‘Get at Me Dog,’ which was one of his, you know, biggest hood records that he put out.”

The two rappers faced off in a Verzuz battle last July, which Snoop said “meant the world to me.” It gave the audience “a chance to see two dogs that naturally loved each other, celebrate each other under the name of hip-hop,” he explained. “We had God in the building with us that night. That makes me feel good about DMX’s transition to know that he’s off to a better place and he’s finally got his angel wings.”

DMX’s passing isn’t the end, according to Snoop. “We keep hip-hop alive. Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody. He always prayed for everybody.”

X died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack. He was on life support and in a vegetative state for a week before ultimately passing away.