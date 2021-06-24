Pete Davidson isn’t much of a smoker—at least in comparison to Snoop Dogg.

The rapper appeared on E!’s Nightly Pop show on Tuesday to reveal which of his celebrity friends couldn’t handle copious amounts of marijuana. “The last person I just blew with, I knocked his wig off,” Snoop said. “I’m supposed to see him again this week, my good friend Pete Davidson.”

One of the hosts was incredulous that Davidson “can’t hang.” Snoop explained, “He fights and he fights and he fights, then he says, ‘Hey, man, I’m cool,’” Snoop said.