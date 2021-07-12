Brixton rapper Sneakbo has just released his new mixtape, Jestki Wave 3, a series of releases which kicked off in 2010 and was followed up by the DJ Whoo Kid-hosted JW2 in 2015.

Jetski Wave 3 was supported by the bangers “Wag1” with BackRoad Gee, “Came A Long Way” with Ard Adz, and “Practice (Jetski)” featuring LUCIIA. Other features on JW3 include Richie Campbell, Pa Salieu, Moelogo, M24, Sticks, More Greedy and more, with production from the likes of Show N Prove, Lekaa Beats, Nasta, and Benji.

Musically, the 16-track offering sees Sneakbo shift between Afrobeats riddims, concussive, hard-hitting raps and social commentary, and yet none of it feels forced or contrived.

With more than ten years of non-stop greatness under his belt, you should expect nothing less with this latest drop. Peep the “Practice (Jetski)” visuals above, and stream Jetski Wave 3 in full below.