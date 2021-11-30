Nas, Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, and The Internet are among the acts playing the new Smokin Grooves Festival in Los Angeles.

The neo-soul event is set to take place on March 19, 2022, at the L.A. State Historic Park. The lineup is rounded out by The Roots, Miguel, Smino, SiR, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Roy Ayers, Angie Stone, Musiq Soulchild, Toro y Moi, Dwele, and more.

A special presale will open on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. ET for those who register for early access here.

Remaining tickets will be available for purchase to the general public at 5 p.m. ET on the Smokin Grooves website, with general admission tickets beginning at $184.99 and VIP tickets at $399.99.