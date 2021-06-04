Smoke DZA tapped into his endless well of inspiration for his latest project, The Hustler’s Catalog 2.

DZA dropped The Hustler’s Catalog 2 on Friday. The 10 song tape is loaded with features from the various corners of DZA’s universe. Griselda’s Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn make an appearance while DZA creates a Harlem connection with Dave East. There are also verses from Currensy, Dom Kennedy, Cory Gunz, and more.

The project and its cover art serve as a tribute to DZA’s late father who he eulogized when announcing the tape on Instagram.

“Since my Dad transitioned i had no desire to put out any Music, almost felt like i was done because when he left a lot of my inspiration left with him,” he wrote. “However I’m a believer of the universe, faith, & energy i feel his presence pushing me when i feel defeated and thru all my healing i found my peace and creativity back. Today i give u my newest body of work to add to my discography.”

Along with continuing his rap career, DZA has also ventured into the world of broadcast media. For the latest episode of his Personal Party Podcast, DZA linked with fellow Blog Era legend, Wiz Khalifa.

Listen to The Hustler’s Catalog 2 below.