In an almighty blast from the past, slowthai and Skepta have taken us all the way back to the late ‘90s in their video for “Cancelled”, a collaborative track from the former’s upcoming album second album TYRON, which is expected to drop this Friday (February 12).

“Cancelled”, which was first teased on slowthai’s IG Live back in November, follows on from the rapper’s “MAZZA” collab with A$AP Rocky last month, and is the second collab between slowthai and Skepta after 2019’s “Inglorious” off the first album, Nothing Great About Britain. The IG tease was all fans had to go on until the pair performed the track together for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon—and we now have the official video.

For those who don’t remember, Budweiser ran an ad campaign inspired by the Scream franchise of films that became so ubiquitous the entire planet drove the gag into the ground. 20 years later and “Wassup!” has been swapped for “Wagwan”, setting the scene for the pair’s run through their favourite scenes from iconic horror films through the ages.

Added to the Scream references are nods to the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise, American Psycho, Candyman, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre—and probably a few others that we’ve missed. Hit play at the top and see if you can spot them all.