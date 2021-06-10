Skrillex has shared his new song “Supersonic (My Existence),” featuring Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady.

Pan offers his eerie vocals over production from Skrillex, Dutch producer-trio Noisia, and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. “Supersonic” arrives a month after Skrillex delivered his Starrah and Four Tet-featuring track “Butterflies” and “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

Earlier this year, Brady provided production for the remix of Rebecca Black’s pioneering meme song “Friday.” The reboot also features vocal contributions from Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3, as the original song celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Listen to Skrillex’s new song “Supersonic (My Existence)” at the top.