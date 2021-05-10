Skrillex is back with his first new music of his own since 2019.

On Monday, the six-time Grammy-winning DJ dropped his new single “Butterflies,” featuring artist and songwriter Starrah and producer Four Tet. The track is Skrillex’s first since “Power Hour” with Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign, and follows Four Tet’s work with Madlib on Sound Ancestors, his own projects Parallel and 871, and “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.”

In “Butterflies,” the DJ and his superteam create a breezy dance track, further complimented by Starrah’s expert penmanship. Starrah has previously worked on over 14 singles that hit the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100—including Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and The Weeknd’s “Wasted Times.”

Skrillex tossed the track on his Instagram Monday, making it only the third post on his account currently. This has fans speculating there may be some more material from the DJ thanks to the fresh-start aesthetic.

“We made most of this track in February last year while I was in LA and then in the last few weeks we got the arrangement and mix right,” Four Tet wrote on IG. “It was finished only a few days ago and you can hear it now on spotify and apple and youtube etc etc. There is an extended version on beatport that I’m particularly happy with. Working with Sonny and seeing his cosmic level ableton skills in real time has been amazing and huge respect for how crazy good he got the mix sounding. So much detail went into this one. Feels so good to have it out there.”