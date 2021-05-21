After drawing 2020 to a close with two untouchable international collaborations—“Stickin” with VanJess and Masego, followed by “Take Me Away” with EARTHGANG—soul maestra Sinéad Harnett kicked off the new year with a bang, dropping off “Last Love” and announcing that a new album was on the way.

Ready Is Always Too Late is that album and arrived not a moment too soon. Fans had been clamoring for a new album ever since Harnett stunned the world with her 2019 sophomore album, Lessons In Love. That album showed us that her sound has grown immeasurably since those early collabs with the likes of Rudimental, Disclosure and Kaytranada. That evolution has only quickened in the years since and Ready Is Always Too Late arrives as the work of a singer-songwriter whose understanding of herself as an artist and as a person is unshakeable.