It was only in August that Shaybo released her debut mixtape, Queen Of The South, featuring collabs with the likes of Jorja Smith, Haile, Wale and DreamDoll, and now the Lewisham rapper is up for Best Female Act at this year’s MOBO Awards—a year after performing at the ceremony—and has just released a new single, “Don’t Play Me”, with Afroswing outfit NSG.

Produced by 4PLAY and GuiltyBeatz, the song is a mellow bop, with NSG adding their usual magic to the track while Shaybo effortlessly switches between singing and rapping. “Don’t Play Me” is a more laid-back experience than what we’ve come to expect from the South East Londoner, while the video—directed by Kevin Hudson—seems to take place predominantly in what looks like a lit underground party.