Pride means many things to LGBTQIA+ communities across the country. From celebrating our identities and our experiences, to self and community affirmations, Pride is a moment to be exactly who we are—and we are Unstoppable Together. It is an expression of liberation, a protest against oppressions, and a remembrance of our queer and trans families, elders, and ancestors.

Most Pride-centric initiatives don’t authentically speak to LGBTQIA+ communities and ignore our lived realities beyond the frame of “coming out” and Pride parades. We believe Pride Powers Our Future, so we’ve teamed up with T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Complex to celebrate Pride 3-6-5 with a video series highlighting the voices of LGBTQIA+ changemakers. We are elevating their stories and perspectives beyond June because we’re queer and trans 365 days a year.

Our next changemaker is Serpentwithfeet (he/him), an LA-based experimental artist whose second studio album, DEACON, was released this year. Drawing from both gospel and R&B influences, Serpentwithfeet’s latest project is particularly atmospheric, romantic, and idyllic. A perfect tone infused with joy that highlights Black queer love at a time when it feels most necessary.

Image via Kazz Laidlaw

In this second Pride 3-6-5 feature, Serpentwithfeet tells us what Pride means to him, the importance of LGBTQIA+ community, and how queer and trans youth can center themselves throughout the year.

You can find Serpentwithfeet across all streaming platforms, and support his work here.

In Partnership with: Wear Your Voice

Video Credits: Producer: Hope Harris/Lolaworks; Music: Tomu DJ; Images: Kadeem Johnson, Heather Mount, Tanushree Rao, Oliver Cole, Edgar Chaparro; Performance Footage: Serpentwithfeet and EQT.