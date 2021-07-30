Less than a month after the premiere of his G Herbo-featuring “Darkest Times” video, Sean Kingston is back with another new one, this time featuring the percussion prowess of Travis Barker.

“Love is a beautiful thing in a relationship, with family,” Kingston says of the new track, titled “Love Is Wonderful” and set for a live debut next month on Live With Kelly & Ryan. “Love is healing the nation! Everyone can relate to love.”

Working with Barker, whose 2020 and 2021 release pace is virtually nonstop, was a “dope experience” for the “Beautiful Girls” hitmaker.

“Everyone knows Travis is the drum king,” he said accurately, adding that Barker is also “a stand-up dude.”

The release of “Love Is Wonderful” on Spotify and beyond was supported by the debut of the track’s official video, directed by Daniel Centrone and shot in the California desert.

“The video is very effortless and fun,” Kingston says of the clip. “Two people in love willing to ride ’til the wheels fall off. I love this video, very straight forward.”

Catch the official “Love Is Wonderful” video up top and/or grab the new song below via Spotify:

In terms of Barker collabs, this isn’t even the first one of the week, as the blink-182 drummer recently joined Young Thug on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) series for a special live rendition of “Ski.” Revisit that below: