Ahead of the release of his upcoming album Deliverance, Sean Kingston has linked up with G Herbo for a stripped-back “Darkest Times” video.

The Daniel Centrone-directed video sees the two appropriately reflecting on life’s dark times, praying in church and withstanding storms. It’s a direct visual treatment, focusing primarily on both of the rappers as they effortlessly glide over the instrumental.

“This video is one the most somber I’ve done, it represents a dark place and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Kingston shared with Complex. As for why he chose to work with G Herbo for the track, Kingston said, “Real recognize real. Good friends are better that pocket money. Proof is in the process. And it was such an amazing experience watching G. Herbo do his thing.”

“Darkest Times” first debuted back in May alongside the news that Kingston had signed a deal with Empire for his new album, which he has described as “a whole new musical chapter” in his career.

Watch the video for “Darkest Times” above.