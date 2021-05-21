Sean Kingston has returned with “Darkest Times,” a collaboration with Chicago rapper G Herbo.

The new song, which sees the two effortlessly rapping over some vibrant, bass-heavy production, comes alongside the news that Kingston has signed a deal with EMPIRE to release his next studio album. "I’m excited to have a place to call home and that’s EMPIRE. My new upcoming album, is a rebirth, it's a whole new musical chapter for my career," he said of the deal.

Kingston made a name for himself by working with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and Natasha Bedingfield, among others. His next project will put his vocals in the spotlight more than before, with him keeping some of his catchiest earworms for himself. He’s certainly confident of his new material, too, if his HotNewHipHop interview is anything to go by.

"I feel like a lot of the songs that’s coming out—no disrespect to nobody but, we wanna hear more concepts," said Kingston. “We wanna hear more deep songs and I feel like now is the time. I just felt it. I had a talk with God and the time is now. I have a new deal with Empire and we ready to go, full force.”

Check out “Darkest Times” above.