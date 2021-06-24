Sean Kingston clearly has no shame.

In a new episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service, he shared a particularly revealing story about cheating in a relationship.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I did some shit where she was upstairs and I was fucking another girl downstairs,” he said, explaining his girlfriend “made me so mad to [that] point—and that’s the only time I ever cheated in a relationship, ’cause I don’t cheat. But she made it so bad—she hacked my iCloud, she hacked my fucking Instagram, she hacked all type of shit, bro. Like, imagine.”