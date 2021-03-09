Despite internet rumors that have been circulating for the last few months, Saweetie and Cardi B are not beefing.

Saweetie addressed the rumors during her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining that things were blown out of proportion by the media.

“I think the media just likes to take things out of context,” Saweetie said. “I’m loving how women artists are starting to realize that sometimes it’s the media that creates something that’s not there. I think it just shows maturity and it shows growth amongst me and my peers to not be affected by what the media says.”

The California MC also hinted that the pair may be working on new material together, without revealing too much information about what it might entail.

“Yeah, our teams have definitely been talking,” Saweetie said. “I think we’re just kinda waiting for that right record.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi and Saweetie have been at the center of project rumors. Back in Feburary, Cardi’s sister Hennessy hopped on Instagram to squash some rumored beef and share that both the artists’ managers “spoke about a project” as she asked fans to “stop trying to create narratives.”

It’s been a busy week for both Cardi and Saweetie. Outside of Saweetie’s powerful Breakfast Club chat, where she told host Angela Yee about overcoming bullies early in life, Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” just celebrated a Diamond RIAA certification. The single has sold over 10 million units since its 2017 release, marking a milestone achievement for the rapper.