As the music festival scene tries to evolve and create a safer environment for fans in wake of the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld Fest at the beginning of November, Rolling Loud has announced that a new measure will be implemented.

The music festival revealed that for its California stop, Rolling Loud will be administering an age requirement of 18+ for all of its attendees. Organizers shared the news via their social media pages.

“We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival,” Rolling Loud tweeted. “We will be giving all ticket purchasers who are under the age of 18 the option to either roll their tickets over to next year’s 2022 California festival or receive a refund.”

Rolling Loud California is set to begin on Dec. 10 and features Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future as headliners across its three days, as well as performances from Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, Tyga, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Rod Wave, Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and more.

Travis Scott, Drake, and Live Nation are among the groups that were named in a $2 billion lawsuit that was filed on behalf of over 125 attendees of Astroworld Festival who were impacted physically or mentally from the event, including the family of one of the victims who lost their life.

The youngest person to pass away from the Astroworld tragedy was 9-year-old Ezra Blount.