Five months after the release of his eighth studio album, Mt. Marci, Roc Marciano has returned with a new song titled “The General’s Heart.”

A bonus cut from the limited edition vinyl pressing of Mt. Marci, the fresh track is the first collaboration between Marciano and Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, who’s already logged credits with underground favorites like Mach-Hommy, Billy Woods, and Your Old Droog.

Marciano announced the song in an Instagram post Saturday. “‘The Generals Heart’ pro by @nicholascraven819 guitar by @mangoblack.music bonus track off 🗻MT. MARCI 🗻it’s on the limited vinyl only!!!! Along with another hidden gem 💎 this is @artthatkills #pimpire big 🐐shit link in bio 🌋 🌋🌋.”

The new track arrives five months after the release of Marciano’s latest full-length project, Mt. Marci, which dropped last November and earned the No. 32 spot in Complex’s Best 50 albums of 2020 list.

The 16-track LP featured contributions from Action Bronson, Schoolboy Q, Kool Keith, and StoveGod Cooks, as well as additional production from Jake One and Chuck Strangers. It was the third album Marciano released in 2020, following the Stove God Cooks collaborative effort Reasonable Drought, and Pimpstrumentals, the rapper’s first instrumental project.

Listen to “The General’s Heart” up top via YouTube.