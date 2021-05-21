RMR continues to weave a wonderful web of melodic mystery with his latest single “Vibes.”

The artist released “Vibes” on Thursday and tapped crooner Tyla Yaweh to help lift the track. Together, they blend their respective knack for creating rap-inspired R&B to make a pop-infused record.

“Not satisfied, I want all of it,” RMR sings. “Superstitions, got the lord on my side/You can run but you can’t hide, baby/Switch up and make up a story/I can’t even count how many times.”

“My brodie tote a strap/Sitting in your city, yeah, we shooting up your map,” Tyla adds. “Sitting with a Dominican girl, her ass is fat/Smoking on that Wiz Khalifa KK/That bitch gonna suck me, yeah, she eat me like a Payday.”

This isn’t the first time RMR has blended genres to make a hit. His introduction to most listeners came in 2020 with his viral hit, “Rascal.” The trap ballad was RMR’s twist on Rascal Flatts’ version of “Bless the Broken Road.” This helped him gain the attention of acts like Lil Baby, Future, and Westside Gunn. It also set the stage for his debut EP, Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art.

Listen to RMR’s new single “Vibes” featuring Tyla Yaweh above via YouTube or here through Spotify: