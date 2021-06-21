At the end of this month, a new grime documentary is hitting Amazon Prime and it’s being helmed by veteran filmmaker and Risky Roadz CEO, Roony Keefe.

Risky Roadz 0121 will take an in-depth look at Birmingham’s grime scene and how it overlaps and intermingles with the local bassline and rap creators. The new hour-long film is a co-production between Keefe and Two Yanks & A Brit UK, and features contributions from just about everyone, including Lady Leshurr, Jaykae, Mist, Trilla, Hitman, Preditah, Tempa, Sox and many more.

“UK music and culture are at the top of their game right now, with our sound topping the charts and stealing hearts,” says Keefe. “For me to use the Risky Roadz name again for a documentary, it had to be a story worth telling: the Birmingham grime scene and the infrastructure that’s made it, is just that. When grime was quiet in London, Birmingham was still going strong. We’ve all come so far, myself included, and to really appreciate the journey you have to look at places that don’t always get the credit they deserve.”

He added: “Birmingham is one of these places and a place special to grime and myself. The DIY ethos lives strong here and Risky Roadz 0121 will show you everything you need to know about the independent mentality. You have an idea you want to make happen? Make it happen. The only person stopping you is yourself, so dream big.”

Risky Roadz 0121 will be available on Amazon Prime from June 25. Alongside the doc, there’ll also be an exclusive EP and a playlist, curated by Despa Robinson, which will include tracks from some of the featured artists.