Rico Nasty has just released her latest single “Magic,” an energized record that sounds ready for the return of outdoor festivities this summer. It also arrives ahead of her upcoming project, Rx.

“Magic” sounds like something you would hear at the barbeque, friends by your side, sipping on some mixed drink as you let thoughts of your former lover upsetting you brush by with the summer breeze. Rico does an amazing job at weaving a simple story of being unbothered, with snared and subtle wind instruments supporting her on the production by Avedon, Ginton, Alter Ego, and Mano.

Beyond this latest solo showing, Rico has been making guest appearances on several tracks, including Kidd Kenn’s “Move,” Jasiah’s “Art of War” with Denzel Curry, and Mahalia’s “Jealous” among others. Each of these features delivers a different iteration of Rico, from the wild rapper to the songstress to the rockstar. Regardless of which version of Rico it is, though, she always delivers.

Rico also had one of the best verses of the year so far with her turn on her song “Take It” over upbeat Juicy J production. Not only that, but the creative Emma Westenberg visuals that accompanied her song “Pussy Poppin” were also one of the best music videos to drop so far this year as well.

Listen to Rico Nasty’s new song “Magic” here.