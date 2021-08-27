Rich the Kid has recruited Polo G for the remix of his song “Prada.”

Produced by Spaceking and ADHD, Rich kicks the song over the ominous beat, rapping, “Think he flexin’, but this old drip/I’m tryna buy a brick with poker chips/Blow a bag at Saks, can’t go to Barney’s/I got too many racks on me.”

Polo G swaps his usual melody for hard-hitting bars. “Make that 40 go bang, we put his ass in the grave/And they wish they could go dig him out,” he spits.

Rich the Kid has had a busy year. In addition to releasing the original version of “Prada” in late July, he also shared his Coi Leray collaboration “Boss Bitch” and the single “Richard Mille Patek,” which arrived with a video shot by Shomi Patwary. Rich also dropped off the Lucky 7 EP, which saw appearances from Flo Milli, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and more.

Watch the visualizer for the “Prada” remix at the top or stream it via Spotify here: