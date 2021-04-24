Just a little over a week after signing a multi-million dollar deal with Rostrum Records, Rich the Kid is celebrating in resounding fashion.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper pulled up in his Rolls-Royce Phantom on Thursday outside the Burberry and Louis Vuitton stores in Beverly Hills, where he started throwing wads of cash in the air. As lucky onlookers scrambled to grab the loose bills, Rich the Kid made it rain even more.

The party came to an end when two police motorcycles pulled up behind the rapper’s vehicle. According to TMZ, Rich the Kid received a ticket for littering, which amounts to a $200 to $1000 fine.

Earlier this month, Rich the Kid signed his multi-million dollar deal with Rostrum Records, the legendary independent label known for launching the careers of Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa.

“Rich The Kid is a key voice of this generation and we’re very excited that he chose Rostrum as his new home,” Rostrum founder and president Benjy Grinberg said in a press release. “This is the beginning of a new chapter for us at Rostrum as we continue to break barriers in the independent label landscape. We are thrilled to partner with BMG to release Rich’s upcoming music and further solidify his position as a leader in hip-hop.”

Rich the Kid expressed his excitement in an Instagram post. “How he signed a deal but still independent ??? IM A BOSS I TOLD U @rostrumrecords. I’m not in the same category as these guys iM RR really rich,” he wrote in the caption.