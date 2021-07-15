RetcH and V Don are perfect for each other. One has sinister raps while the other provides the sinister sounds. This time they tapped Harlem’s Dave East to join in on the mayhem for “Devil on My Back.” RetcH and Dave paint nefarious pictures as they take us into a world of choppin’ grams and dealing with the spoils and pitfalls that come with that lifestyle.

“RetcH and East spazzed on this; another grimey standout from the tape,” V Don told Complex, while RetcH said, “‘Devil on My Back’ came together so smoothly. I think V had part of the song done already when we were in the ‘A’ recording. He played it for me and I had to hop on it.” He added: “This beat really set the tone for the project as a whole.”

If the rest of the tape sounds like this single and the one we premiered with Maxo Kream a few weeks back, then the streets will be replinished and RetcH can come home to a parade.

Stream “Devil on My Back” early up top and pre-add/pre-save it on streaming services here. RetcH x V Don’s Gone ‘Til Autumn drops Aug. 6 via Payday Records.