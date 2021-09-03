Boosie Badazz’s obsession with talking about Lil Nas X continued this week, as the Baton Rogue rapper took to Twitter to share more controversial comments about the Montero artist.

“NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP,” Boosie wrote. “I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave.”

Boosie’s remarks arrive just a day after Lil Nas X’s pregnancy-themed photo shoot, which he shared on Instagram in celebration of the forthcoming release of his new album Montero.

Of course, it isn’t the first time Boosie’s made homophobic comments about Lil Nas X. Last month, Boosie sat down with the Breakfast Club for an interview in which he defended his previous homophobic comments about the LGBTQ community.

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion. … If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar,” he said. “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

Boosie then elaborated on his views on Lil Nas X, sharing that his concerns over X stripping on stage were for “strong, young Black men.”

“If you were trying to raise [kids], would you be cool with sitting there and trying to watch Nas X go up there and take his clothes off?” he asked Charlamagne, before saying the host is “part of the problem.”

Prior to that, Boosie went on another homophobic rant on Instagram, sharing that he thinks that “in 10 years it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.”

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie said. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

Scroll down to see the best Twitter reactions to Boosie’s latest controversial comments.