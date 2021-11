Hot on the heels of her debut album, Access Denied, Ray BLK—Catford’s reigning R&B queen—has shared the visuals for her Stefflon Don collab and LP standout, “Over You”.

Sampling Lenky’s 2002 hit, “Diwali Riddim”, Fred Ball and Rymez’s blistering, dancehall-leaning production fires on all cylinders as Ray Blizzy takes centre stage with her powerhouse vocal and confident swag. The Don’s verse sees her implement her sultry, patois-licked bars to the track, which wed perfectly with the instrumental.