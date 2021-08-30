R. Kelly is being accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl at a concert two days after he allegedly married Aaliyah in 1994.

During Kelly’s sex-crime trial on Monday in Brooklyn, the now-43-year-old woman opened up about allegedly being assaulted at a “Super Fest” concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The show featured Salt N Peppa and was set to headline a 15-year-old Aaliyah, who prosecutors say Kelly illegally married just two days before after obtaining a fake ID for her, but she did not perform.

“I was in complete shock. I was just very introverted and shy and I didn’t know what to say at all,” the woman, who is going by her first name Addie, said.

Addie, who was 17 at the time, said that the R&B star—who is also reportedly in financial trouble—had two men approach her and her 19-year-old friend after the show, as the dressing room cleared out, The Daily Beast reports. After getting autographs, Kelly then allegedly asked if the girls wanted to play a game of “who could kiss better,” and that the girls kissed the singer before he unzipped her pants and had unprotected “sexual intercourse with me.” She said her friend was in the room while it took place, and that Kelly allegedly tried to get her to participate, but she refused.

“I was in front of the counter and he was behind me,” she said.