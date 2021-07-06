R. Kelly’s legal team want a judge to delay the disgraced singer’s sex trafficking trial, which is currently set to begin in August.

As the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, lawyer Deveraux Cannick sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly arguing that the singer’s required jail quarantine—which ends on Tuesday—has prevented them from being able to prepare for trial. Late last month, Kelly was moved from a facility in Chicago to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Cannick has argued that his client is “anxious” to have his day in court but not “at the expense of his Sixth Amendment rights.” He’s also argued that—after the mandatory quarantine ends—Kelly and his legal team will be forced to conduct business using one of a limited amount of jail conference rooms. If no such space is available when needed, Cannick said, they’ll be required to hold meetings near other inmates and attorneys.