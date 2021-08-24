A woman going by the name “Jane” took the stand during R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial in Brooklyn on Monday and Tuesday, becoming the second woman to testify against the R&B singer over his sexual abuse allegations.

The woman, who appears to be Jane Doe No. 5 of the six witnesses, said during her return to the stand Tuesday that Kelly forced her to have sex with a man he called “Nephew” as punishment, USA Today reports.

“He wanted me to please Nephew the same way I pleased him,” she said.

The witness, who is now 23, reportedly met Kelly in 2015 when she was 17 years old. He allegedly told her he would help her get a singing career. She claims Kelly recorded the sexual encounter with “Nephew,” and that there was another incident where Kelly and “Nephew” went back and forth between her room and another “girlfriend’s” room to have sex with them both. She has not had contact with the singer since January 2020.

“I was against it,” she said in court. “I told him I did not come to please him. He continued to persist.”