Less than two years after dropping his latest book, 2019’s Mixtape Potluck, Questlove already has another one in the chamber.

The Roots drummer took to social media on Wednesday and announced that he’ll be releasing a new book titled Music Is History this fall.

“People my people! Great news! My sixth book #MusicIsHistory will be available October 12th 2021!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Here we’ll look at the last 50 years of America through the prism of music, and the last fifty years of Music through the prism of history. Pre-order your copy via that lank in my bio!”

“Music Is History moves fluidly from the personal to the political, examining events closely and critically, to unpeel and uncover previously unseen dimensions, and encouraging readers to do the same,” a press release said. “Whether he is exploring how Black identity reshaped itself during the blaxploitation era, analyzing the assembly-line nature of disco and its hostility to Black genius, or remembering his own youth as a pop fan and what it taught him about America, Questlove finds the hidden connections in the American tapestry.”

Music Is History will be the sixth book written by Questlove, and follows 2019’s Mixtape Potluck, 2018’s Creative Quest, 2016’s Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs, 2015’s Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, and 2013’s Soul Train: The Music, Dance, and Style of a Generation.