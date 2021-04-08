Queen Naija continues to ride the success of her critically acclaimed debut album with the release of her latest single, “Set Him Up,” featuring Ari Lennox.

“Set Him Up” was released on Thursday. Together, Ari and Queen Naija tag team the track in a way that similar to your favorite rap duo. As they split verses, Lennox and Naija try to one-up each other with tales of their sexual escapades. In the process, they realize that they’re talking about the same person.

“I had so much fun recording this song with Ari! We started recording it a while back and I’m excited we were able to come together and get it finished,” Naija said when explaining how the collaboration came together. “I know a lot of women who have actually realized they’re dating the same guy. We thought ‘Set Him Up’ would provide a fun take on this crazy kind of situation!”

This female version of “Same Girl” by Usher and [redacted] will appear on the deluxe version of Queen Naija’s missunderstood…still. missunderstood…still is the deluxe version of Queen Naija’s debut album, missunderstood, and is set to be released on April 16. Along with Ari Lennox, the deluxe project will feature appearances from J.I The Prince of NY and Wale.

Listen to Queen Naija’s new single, “Set Him Up,” featuring Ari Lennox below.